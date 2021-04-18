10 people held for violating weekend curfew in Chandigarh

Ten people were arrested for violating the curfew orders as Chandigarh went into weekend lockdown on Saturday.

Compliance remained high despite limited checking by police. However, the administration has said that the restrictions will be strictly enforced on Sunday.

“Despite various activities allowed, such as interstate travel, we were quite successful in imposing the restrictions. We are thankful to city residents for their compliance and cooperation,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida, adding that police were directed not to impose strict restrictions on the first day.

Parida said that on Sunday, when in general there is less movement, even better compliance is expected. “If violations are reported, police will be stricter,” he said.

“We have registered 10 FIRs for curfew violation,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal. “The residents themselves stayed indoors. However, police control room vehicles will be making rounds of different areas at night to ensure strict compliance,” he said.

Police also issued 12 challans for not wearing face masks, 52 for not adhering to social distancing and 22 for spitting in different areas of the city on Saturday. Fines worth ₹55,500 were collected from the violators.

Meanwhile, as hospitals remained open, there was no impact seen on the Covid-19 vaccination drive or testing. While 4,052 people got vaccinated, around 3,000 underwent the test, nearly the same as the average daily figures.

The Chandigarh administration had decided to impose weekend curfew on Friday amid a record spike in Covid-19 cases. As many as 481 people had tested positive on Friday in the biggest single-day spike.

The curfew is to remain in force for 55 hours, from 10pm on Friday till 5am on Monday. Except for some exemptions, all public movement has been prohibited. Those specially issued a restricted movement curfew pass are also exempted. It can be availed on the official website of the administration: http://admser.chd.nic.in/dpc. Officials are also available on 0172-2700076 and 0172-2700341.

Vehicles moving freely into Chandigarh from Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Free movement within tricity

As there is no restriction on intercity movement, no nakas were set up at the entry points and people moving from or to Mohali and Panchkula were given free passage through the borders.

While tourist spots and major commercial centres such as Sukhna Lake and Sector 17 wore a deserted look, there was considerable footfall at smaller markets, as people ventured out to get essentials despite only home delivery being allowed.

“The border with Mohali is open and no vehicle is being stopped, which is so much relief. I had left early fearing checks by the police,” said Jasbir Singh, a resident of Kajheri who has a dairy shop in Phase 1, Mohali.

Even domestic helps and other workers, such as gardeners, moving within the city or from Mohali villages to southern sectors of Chandigarh were not stopped. “ I had left home thinking that if cops stop me, I would return, but there was no checking,” said Bala, a domestic help staying in Sector 56.

Kishore Mandal, a resident of Palsora who works as a gardener, said, “There are policemen at the junctions, but they are not stopping anyone. They are checking people who are not wearing masks.”

“It is a tricity area, and when Panchkula and Mohali doesn’t have curfew, then it becomes difficult to enforce it fully in the city,” said UT adviser Manoj Parida, adding that the interstate traffic, particularly people coming from Panchkula and Mohali to attend their government offices, can’t be stopped.

“Our focus is more on creating awareness so that people themselves accept the change,” said deputy superintendent of police Charanjit Singh. “People are adhering to the curfew order and are not moving out. Anyone going out for medication or buying essentials is not being stopped, but we are definitely checking those found loitering.”

Police keeping vigil at Sector 17 on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Traders still call it unnecessary

However, traders continued to call the weekend lockdown “unnecessary”.

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal president Charanjiv Singh said: “The shopkeepers had complied with the administration’s instructions, but people were still seen coming to the markets.”

Naresh Mahajan, president of the Sector 23 Market Welfare Association who runs a grocery store, said: “There was hardly any difference in the market on Saturday. Most people came to the market to shop for essentials and we only got a few calls for deliveries.”

With restaurants allowed only home delivery, the hospitality industry did see a major dip in sales.

“More than 50% of our weekly sales happen on the weekend. The small eateries will surely suffer, and we request the administration to support us during these testing times,” said Ankit Gupta, president, Chandigarh Hospitality Association.

Meanwhile,a large number of people decided to stay home. Rajat Sharma, general secretary, Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation, said streets in Sector 45, where he stays, remained empty. Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh chief spokesperson Pankaj Gupta said residents by and large followed the instructions. “However, we need to examine whether such a curfew is actually needed,” he said.

Senior deputy mayor Maheshinder Singh Sidhu said: “Most residents faced no difficulties during the lockdown. People should use this opportunity to get themselves vaccinated if they are eligible.”