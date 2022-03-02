10 retail sale drug licenses, one wholesale drug license suspended in Karnal: Vij

Haryana health and family welfare minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said 10 retail sale drug licenses and one wholesale drug license of Karnal zone have been suspended for different periods following alleged violations committed in sales of medicines.

The minister said one retail sale drug license and one wholesale drug license have also been cancelled.

The health minister said all these licenses have been suspended or cancelled in view of violations such as sale of medicines in the absence of pharmacist, non-availability of schedule H-1 register under the rules, freezing of various medicines under the parameters, non-record of purchase and sale of various medicines, etc.

Vij said the state government is committed to providing quality health facilities to people in Haryana and this type of action will be continued in future so that supply of good medicines can be ensured.