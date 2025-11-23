100 teams battle it out at Hindustan Times Foodie quiz

Hindustan Times, in association with Lupin 4.0 Aptivate, organised the Achchi Bhookh School Foodie Quiz 2025 on Saturday at its venue partner Northridge International School, Chandigarh. The initiative aimed to promote awareness about healthy eating habits and nutritional knowledge among school students through an interactive quiz-based format. The initiative aimed to promote awareness about healthy eating habits and nutritional knowledge among school students through an interactive quiz-based format. (Sant Arora/HT)

With 100 teams, leading schools across the tricity participated the quiz. Students from St Xavier’s School, Chandigarh; Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh; St Joseph’s School, Chandigarh; DAV Model School, Chandigarh; Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh; Aanchal International School, Chandigarh; Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh; Sharda Sarvhitkari School, Chandigarh; Air Force School, Chandigarh among others, took part.

Divisha Singh from DAV School, Sector 15, secured the first position, winning a smartwatch and earned a place in the National Finals in Mumbai. Ananya from Aanchal International School and Hiyansh from Banyan Tree School, Chandigarh, jointly won the second prize, while Nishika from Gurukul Global School, Chandigarh, secured the third position. All winners were awarded trophies and certificates, and every participant received a certificate of appreciation.

Principal Garima S Bhardwaj of Northridge International School expressed her heartfelt appreciation, stating, “We thank the Hindustan Times team for introducing such a meaningful and engaging initiative on the occasion of our School Founder’s Day.”

The programme concluded with Monika, Head of PACE at Hindustan Times, felicitating the school principal.