100% webcasting of polling stations in Punjab, says chief electoral officer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 27, 2024 09:10 AM IST

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C said that CCTV surveillance will be ensured inside all polling stations, and cameras will be installed outside 1,884 polling stations in all 13 constituencies.

Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C on Tuesday said there will be 100% webcasting of all the 24,433 polling stations in the state during voting for the Lok Sabha polls on June 1.

He also said that the election commission would launch voter-friendly mobile applications and websites to help voters report election violations via phone and monitor the transportation of EVMs, along with installing CCTV cameras at polling stations.

He said that a revamped NextGen District Information System for Elections (DISE) has been introduced this time and will be used to manage all aspects of elections, from collecting data of polling staff to scheduling rehearsals, randomising polling staff and counting staff.

In another initiative, the CEO said that live streaming from flying squad vehicles (FSV) and static surveillance teams are monitoring violations of the model code of conduct during the election process. The mobile application ‘Know Your Candidate,’ allows electors to access details and criminal background of any candidate, he added.

The CEO said ECI will also launch of mobile voter-friendly app cVIGIL, which enables people to report the model code of conduct violations, featuring live photos and video with live locations.

