100-cr to be spent on Amritsar’s development in view of G-20 Summit:Minister

While conducting a review meeting of the preparations being made for the forthcoming G-20 summit, local government minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar and the public works and power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO issued instructions during a meeting with the district officials that all the work should be completed within fixed time.

The ministers said that around ₹ 100 crore will be spent on development works for the beautification of Amritsar city. They said strict action will be taken against any official found negligent in development works.

Nijjar said that the G-20 summit is going to be held in the holy city of Amritsar in March, possibly between March 15 to 17.

Presidents and Prime Ministers of major countries and other international delegates will also attend the summit.

The ministers asked officials to replace broken grills on the way to BRTS, filling of potholes on the way to BRTS and stressed on better traffic regulation. The concerned officials have also been asked to remove the illegal cables attached to electricity poles besides removal of illegal encroachments on PWD land.