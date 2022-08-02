105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti
At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization (BRO), district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night.
The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to Nako, a village close to China’s border. One vehicle parked along the road was damaged after boulders fell on it.
The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Those stranded were mostly tourists, including 39 women and 12 children.
The BRO sent three trucks to rescue those stranded. “ All the stranded persons were rescued at 1.30am. All of them are safe,” said superintendent of police Manav Verma.
Minister stranded at Miyar
Tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda was stranded in Miyar valley after the road connectivity got snapped due to flash floods.
Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti. As many as nine roads are blocked.
Meanwhile, hydrology division in a bulletin said that the flood situation in Sutlej and Chenab and their tributaries was easing out as the water level was falling at most of places.
140 lives lost in Himachal this monsoon, losses pegged at ₹450 crore
The monsoon rains have so far claimed 140 human lives besides causing monetary losses up to ₹452 crore in Himachal, show reports.
Maximum 21 deaths have been reported in Kullu and Shimla districts, which have been hit by multiple cloudbursts and flash floods.
Five people, who were feared drowned, are still missing. Seventeen deaths each occurred in Chamba and Mandi, 12 each in Kangra and Sirmaur, nine in Solan, eight each in Hamirpur and Una, six in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Kinnaur.
While six persons were injured in a rain-related incident, nine cow sheds and 31 shops were damaged in the rural areas
The rains caused damage to over two dozen concrete houses and 49 kuccha houses.
The monetary losses to the public and private properties have been estimated to the tune of ₹452 crore.
The public works department has suffered losses amounting to ₹323.8 and Jal Shakti department ₹114.9 crore.
While two persons died in a landslide -- one in Shimla and one in Kullu-- 15 have drowned in rivers, rivulets and man-made lakes during the ongoing monsoon so far.
Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police
The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.
Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.
4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una
Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.
26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali
A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.
‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service
Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma'am, and shrimaan/shrimati. Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators.
