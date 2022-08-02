Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti

105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 04:51 AM IST
The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to Nako, a village close to China’s border
Those stranded were mostly tourists, including 39 women and 12 children. (Image for representational purpose)
Those stranded were mostly tourists, including 39 women and 12 children. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization (BRO), district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night.

The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to Nako, a village close to China’s border. One vehicle parked along the road was damaged after boulders fell on it.

The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Those stranded were mostly tourists, including 39 women and 12 children.

The BRO sent three trucks to rescue those stranded. “ All the stranded persons were rescued at 1.30am. All of them are safe,” said superintendent of police Manav Verma.

Minister stranded at Miyar

Tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda was stranded in Miyar valley after the road connectivity got snapped due to flash floods.

Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti. As many as nine roads are blocked.

Meanwhile, hydrology division in a bulletin said that the flood situation in Sutlej and Chenab and their tributaries was easing out as the water level was falling at most of places.

140 lives lost in Himachal this monsoon, losses pegged at 450 crore

The monsoon rains have so far claimed 140 human lives besides causing monetary losses up to 452 crore in Himachal, show reports.

Maximum 21 deaths have been reported in Kullu and Shimla districts, which have been hit by multiple cloudbursts and flash floods.

Five people, who were feared drowned, are still missing. Seventeen deaths each occurred in Chamba and Mandi, 12 each in Kangra and Sirmaur, nine in Solan, eight each in Hamirpur and Una, six in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Kinnaur.

While six persons were injured in a rain-related incident, nine cow sheds and 31 shops were damaged in the rural areas

The rains caused damage to over two dozen concrete houses and 49 kuccha houses.

The monetary losses to the public and private properties have been estimated to the tune of 452 crore.

The public works department has suffered losses amounting to 323.8 and Jal Shakti department 114.9 crore.

While two persons died in a landslide -- one in Shimla and one in Kullu-- 15 have drowned in rivers, rivulets and man-made lakes during the ongoing monsoon so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan had joined militancy in May this year and the police said he was associated with the LeT, who got ‘recycled’ after spending five years in jail. (Image for representational purpose)

    Militant killed in Binner village was involved in civilian killings: J&K Police

    The militant killed in Binner village on the outskirts of Baramulla was involved in civilian killings, J&K Police said on Monday. The militant was killed inside an abandoned building close to the forest area on Sunday morning after police and army launched a joint operation in the area. A police spokesperson said Irshad Ahmad Bhat of Wailoo Pattan father Fayaz Ahmad Bhat was an active militant of Hizbul Mujahideen, who was killed in 2015 at Devbug.

  • The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar. (Image for representational purpose)

    Engineer caught taking bribe in J&K

    Jammu and Kashmir anti -corruption bureau on Monday arrested an engineer of rural development department in Baramulla district for demanding and accepting a bribe, officials said here. The ACB received a complaint alleging that assistant executive engineer, Ravinder Singh, rural development department, Boniyar, Baramulla is demanding bribe of Rs 4,000 for releasing CDR amount, the agency spokesman said. The complainant, a contractor, alleged that he deposited a CDR for the work in Boniyar.

  • Police and people gather at the accident site in Bangana subdivision of Una on Monday. (HT Photo)

    4 of family among 7 pilgrims from Mohali drown in Gobind Sagar Lake in Himachal’s Una

    Seven pilgrims, including four of a family, from Mohali drowned in the Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal's Una district on Monday afternoon. According to the police, they were part of a group of 11 pilgrims, and the incident happened when they entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana sub-division to take bath. Out of the 11, four managed to come out after some time while the rest seven could not, they said.

  • The pillion rider Vikram Singh is admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Both the driver of the truck and the car fled from the spot. (HT File)

    26-year-old biker run over by truck after crashing into car’s open door in Mohali

    A 26-year-old motorcyclist was run over by a truck after The deceased, Manjit Singh crashed into a car's open door in Landran on Sunday evening. His friend, who was riding pillion, suffered grievous injuries. The deceased, Manjit Singh, and his injured co-worker, Vikram Singh, who reside in Kharar, were on their way home after finishing their shift at an automobile service station in Landran, where they used to wash cars, when the mishap took place.

  • Directives issued to the 150 cops posted at three police stations – Sohana, Phase-8, and Phase-11. (Mohit Suneja/HT)

    ‘Shrimaans, shrimatis’: Mohali cops now humbly at your service

    Rude, rough and unrefined: These are often adjectives associated with the Punjab Police, but a sea change is in the offing with cops of three police stations being directed to be polite to the public at all times and use formal salutations such as sir/ma'am, and shrimaan/shrimati. Traffic cops have also been asked to be polite while challaning violators.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out