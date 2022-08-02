105 tourists stuck in flash floods rescued in Lahaul and Spiti

At least 105 people were rescued in a three-hour-long operation undertaken jointly by the Border Road Organization (BRO), district administration and police in Lahaul and Spiti on Sunday night.

The flooding in Doirni nullah on Sunday evening disrupted the traffic on strategic NH 505 which connects Sissu to Nako, a village close to China’s border. One vehicle parked along the road was damaged after boulders fell on it.

The stranded tourists were rescued and later lodged at Koksar. Those stranded were mostly tourists, including 39 women and 12 children.

The BRO sent three trucks to rescue those stranded. “ All the stranded persons were rescued at 1.30am. All of them are safe,” said superintendent of police Manav Verma.

Minister stranded at Miyar

Tribal development minister Ram Lal Markanda was stranded in Miyar valley after the road connectivity got snapped due to flash floods.

Flash floods occurred at four places in Lahaul and Spiti. As many as nine roads are blocked.

Meanwhile, hydrology division in a bulletin said that the flood situation in Sutlej and Chenab and their tributaries was easing out as the water level was falling at most of places.

140 lives lost in Himachal this monsoon, losses pegged at ₹450 crore

The monsoon rains have so far claimed 140 human lives besides causing monetary losses up to ₹452 crore in Himachal, show reports.

Maximum 21 deaths have been reported in Kullu and Shimla districts, which have been hit by multiple cloudbursts and flash floods.

Five people, who were feared drowned, are still missing. Seventeen deaths each occurred in Chamba and Mandi, 12 each in Kangra and Sirmaur, nine in Solan, eight each in Hamirpur and Una, six in Lahaul-Spiti and three in Kinnaur.

While six persons were injured in a rain-related incident, nine cow sheds and 31 shops were damaged in the rural areas

The rains caused damage to over two dozen concrete houses and 49 kuccha houses.

The monetary losses to the public and private properties have been estimated to the tune of ₹452 crore.

The public works department has suffered losses amounting to ₹323.8 and Jal Shakti department ₹114.9 crore.

While two persons died in a landslide -- one in Shimla and one in Kullu-- 15 have drowned in rivers, rivulets and man-made lakes during the ongoing monsoon so far.