1,050 cartons of illicit liquor found in locked factory in Ludhiana

A raid on a locked tile factory on the Hambran-Bhundari Road led to the recovery of 1,050 cartons of illicit liquor on Monday evening.

Factory owner Balkar Singh of Detwal village, Jatinder Singh of Bhumal village and Bhagwant Singh have been booked, and are at large.

Special branch in-charge inspector Prem Singh said the liquor had been smuggled from Haryana, and stored at the factory that had been closed for several months, and was being used to carry out criminal activities.

On January 22, the cops had carried out a raid in Latala village and seized a cache of illegal liquor was found in vacant rooms. Seven people, including two women, had been booked for liquor smuggling. Seventy-seven cartons of illicit liquor, three scooters, a motorcycle and a car had been recovered from the accused.

Intelligence officers have warned the cops about an influx of illegal liquor in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Police seize 17,000 litres of Lahan

Ludhiana Around 17,000 litres of lahan were seized and destroyed on the banks of the Sutlej river near Bholewal Jadid village, which is infamous for illegal liquor, on Monday.

Sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, station house officer, Ladhowal, said the illegal liquor was found during a raid and a case had been registered under sections of the Excise Act.

Man held with 500g opium

Ludhiana: A man was held with 500g opium on Monday. The accused, Mahinderpal Singh of Pawat village, was arrested near the Canal Bridge in Garhi Tarkhana village. Cops say he was on his way to deliver a consignment on foot when he was stopped for frisking. A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

.