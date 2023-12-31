107 drones shot down, 442-kg heroin seized in 2023 in Punjab: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops of the Punjab Frontier detected and downed 107 drones and seized 442 kg of heroin, 23 weapons, 505 rounds of ammunition, killed three Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals, including two smugglers, 14 Bangladesh nationals and 95 Indian suspects, including 35 smugglers, in different incidents in Punjab in the year 2023. The BSF) troops of the Punjab Frontier detected and downed 107 drones and seized 442 kg of heroin, 23 weapons, 505 rounds of ammunition, killed three Pakistan intruders and apprehended 23 Pakistan nationals, including two smugglers, 14 Bangladesh nationals and 95 Indian suspects, including 35 smugglers, in different incidents in Punjab in the year 2023. (HT file)

BSF authorities said they have also handed over 12 Pakistan nationals to Pakistan Rangers, who had inadvertently crossed the IB this year.

Besides, during the unprecedented flood situation in the bordering districts of Punjab i.e. Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Ferozepur, the BSF conducted various rescue and relief operations and evacuated more than 10,000 villagers and families living on border in the flood-prone areas of Ravi and Sutlej rivers and rescued them to safer areas.

The BSF is responsible for safeguarding the 553 km long varied, tough and challenging Indo-Pakistan International Border of Punjab.