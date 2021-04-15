1,070 test Covid +ve, 7 succumb in Chandigarh tricity

The tricity continued to report 1,000+ cases, with 1,070 people testing positive on Wednesday. The peak was hit on Monday, with 1,310 cases, while 1,184 were reported on Tuesday.

Chandigarh accounted for 421 fresh cases, while 373 surfaced in Mohali district and 276 in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, three patients each died in Chandigarh and Mohali, and one succumbed in Panchkula district.

In Chandigarh, the deceased have been identified as a 35-year-old man from Ram Darbar, who also had bronchopneumonia and alcoholic liver disease, and a 76-year-old man from Sector 24, who was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes, besides a woman, aged 86, from Dhanas, who was a hypertension patient.

The toll has climbed to 404, while 3,371 cases remain active. Of 31,985 people tested positive so far, 28,210 have been cured and discharged.

In Mohali, which has recorded a steep surge in fatalities, the death toll has reached 486.

Of the 373 fresh cases, 172 surfaced in Mohali city, followed by 79 in Dhakoli, 52 in Kharar, 23 in Kurali, 20 in Dera Bassi, 10 each in Gharuan and Lalru and seven in Boothgarh. Of 32,984 patients so far, 27,660 have recovered and 4,838 are still undergoing treatment.

In Panchkula, the death of a 55-year-old woman from Chandimandir took the toll to 160. She also suffered from diabetes. Among the 276 new cases, 187 were reported from Panchkula city. The total has reached 15,631, of which 13,792 cases have been cured and 1,679 are active.