10-kg heroin recovered, 3 arrested in Amritsar

The Amritsar commissionerate police busted an international narco- trafficking cartel with the arrest its three operatives and recovery of 10.2kg heroin from their possession, said director Punjab general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. Amritsar police arrested three smugglers with 10 kg heroin on Sunday. (Hindustan Times)

The arrested drug smugglers have been identified as Akashdeep Singh (22) and Akash alias Mota (19), both residents of Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran; and Sandeep Singh (30), a resident of Kotli Vasawa Singh in Tarn Taran. Police teams have also impounded two motorcycles, which were being used to deliver the heroin.

in a release issued here, Yadav said preliminary probe has revealed that Akashdeep and Sandeep were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers from across the border for the past six years. They were using drones to deliver heroin consignments across the border, which was then distributed at various locations, he said.

Sharing operation details, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on reliable inputs, a team under the supervision of DCP detective Ravinderpal Singh, ADCP detective Jagbinder Singh and ACP detective Harminder Singh Sandhu and led by in-charge CIA Staff-1 Amolakdeep Singh, apprehended the the accused from Gurdwara Bohri Sahib road, along with 1.01 kg heroin and a motorcycle.

He said that based on the interrogation of accused, police teams also arrested their accomplice Sandeep Singh from Chabhal Road along with 9.2 kg of heroin and a motorcycle.

A case under Sections 21-C, 23 and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered.