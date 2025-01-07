Menu Explore
10-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Ludhiana village

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 07, 2025 07:22 AM IST

The victim has been identified as Arjun, who lived in a makeshift hut in the village. As per information, he was playing outside his house with his two friends when he saw a kite in the sky and ran to catch it. The chase led him to an open plot near the village cremation ground, where a pack of stray dogs attacked him.

A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs near a carcass ground in Hasanpur village of Ludhiana’s Mullanpur Dakha on Monday.

A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs near a carcass ground in Hasanpur village of Ludhiana's Mullanpur Dakha on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs near a carcass ground in Hasanpur village of Ludhiana’s Mullanpur Dakha on Monday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The victim has been identified as Arjun, who lived in a makeshift hut in the village. As per information, he was playing outside his house with his two friends when he saw a kite in the sky and ran to catch it. The chase led him to an open plot near the village cremation ground, where a pack of stray dogs attacked him. Terrified at the sight, his two friends ran back to the village but did not inform anyone. It was only when a passerby noticed Arjun’s body that the villagers were alerted. Unaware of the child’s identity, an announcement was made at a local gurdwara following which residents gathered at the spot. A shopkeeper recognised Arjun and informed his family.

A similar incident had taken place on April 29 last year when a pack of stray dogs mauled a 35-year-old man to death in Ramgarh Bhullar village of Jagraon. The man who had a dispute with his wife was returning home after visiting his in-laws and reportedly drunk at the time of the incident, and thus unable to fight off the dogs.

