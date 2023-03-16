Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11 jailed for 7 years in attempt to murder case in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

11 jailed for 7 years in attempt to murder case in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 16, 2023 10:03 PM IST

Pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional district and sessions judge Dr Amit Kumar Garg also imposed a fine of ₹11,000 each on all the convicts identified as Vijay Kumar, Rinku alias Rakesh, Vikram Singh, Surender, Karambir alias Kammu, Sulekh Chand, Satbir Singh, Gaje Singh, Ravi Kumar, Dhanpat Ram and Pala Ram, all residents of Mirzapur of Kurukshetra district

The Kurukshetra district court on Thursday awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to 11 accused, convicting them in an attempt to murder case registered in 2012.

The court convicted all 11 persons under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.
The court convicted all 11 persons under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional district and sessions judge Dr Amit Kumar Garg also imposed a fine of 11,000 each on all the convicts identified as Vijay Kumar, Rinku alias Rakesh, Vikram Singh, Surender, Karambir alias Kammu, Sulekh Chand, Satbir Singh, Gaje Singh, Ravi Kumar, Dhanpat Ram and Pala Ram, all residents of Mirzapur of Kurukshetra district.

As per the police investigation, the incident took place on June 2, 2012, when Ishwar Singh filed a complaint at the KUK police station in Kurukshetra accusing 11 persons of attacking his brothers Ramesh, Balbir Singh, and Raghubir Singh on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1 with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. His brother Ramesh sustained serious head injuries and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The court convicted all 11 persons under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out