11 jailed for 7 years in attempt to murder case in Haryana’s Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra district court on Thursday awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment to 11 accused, convicting them in an attempt to murder case registered in 2012. The court convicted all 11 persons under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.

Pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional district and sessions judge Dr Amit Kumar Garg also imposed a fine of ₹11,000 each on all the convicts identified as Vijay Kumar, Rinku alias Rakesh, Vikram Singh, Surender, Karambir alias Kammu, Sulekh Chand, Satbir Singh, Gaje Singh, Ravi Kumar, Dhanpat Ram and Pala Ram, all residents of Mirzapur of Kurukshetra district.

As per the police investigation, the incident took place on June 2, 2012, when Ishwar Singh filed a complaint at the KUK police station in Kurukshetra accusing 11 persons of attacking his brothers Ramesh, Balbir Singh, and Raghubir Singh on the intervening night of May 31 and June 1 with sticks and sharp-edged weapons. His brother Ramesh sustained serious head injuries and was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh. The court convicted all 11 persons under Sections 307, 323, 324, 326, 452, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.