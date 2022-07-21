11 SSPs among 19 cops transferred in Punjab

Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 19 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, including 11 senior superintendents of police (SSP).

According to the orders, SSP (Jalandhar rural) Swapan Sharma has now been posted as SSP (Amritsar rural) replacing Swarandeep Singh who will now be SSP Jalandhar rural. SSP Gurdaspur, Harjeet Singh, has been posted as SSP Ludhiana rural replacing Deepak Hilori who will now be SSP Gurdaspur.

SSP economic offences wing, vigilance bureau, Surendra Lamba, will now serve as SSP Ferozepur replacing Charanjit Singh, who will be AIG counter-intelligence, Chandigarh. Bhagirath Singh Meena will now be SSP SBS Nagar replacing Sandeep Sharma who has been posted as Commandant in ISTC, Kapurthala.

Sachin Gupta will now be SSP Muktsar Sahib replacing Dhruman Nimbale who is moving on central deputation whereas Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh has been transferred as SSP Pathankot replacing Arun Saini, who will now be AIG, Armament Punjab at Chandigarh. Commandant ISTC Kapurthala Satinder Singh will now be SSP Batala whereas SSP Faridkot Avneet Kaur Sidhu has been posted as SSP Malerkotla in place of Alka Meena. Meena has now been posted as AIG counter intelligence at Chandigarh.

SSP Batala Rajpal Singh has been shifted as SSP Faridkot. Navneet Singh Bains has been posted as SSP Kapurthala in place of Raj Bachan Singh Sidhu, who has now been posted as AIG transport.

The transfers have been made in wake of a court case coming up for hearing in Punjab and Haryana high court pertaining to filing up of cadre and non-cadre posts of SSPs. Punjab government is likely to file an affidavit in this regard in the high court.