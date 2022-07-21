11 SSPs among 19 cops transferred in Punjab
Punjab government on Wednesday transferred 19 Indian Police Service (IPS) and Punjab Police Service (PPS) officers, including 11 senior superintendents of police (SSP).
According to the orders, SSP (Jalandhar rural) Swapan Sharma has now been posted as SSP (Amritsar rural) replacing Swarandeep Singh who will now be SSP Jalandhar rural. SSP Gurdaspur, Harjeet Singh, has been posted as SSP Ludhiana rural replacing Deepak Hilori who will now be SSP Gurdaspur.
SSP economic offences wing, vigilance bureau, Surendra Lamba, will now serve as SSP Ferozepur replacing Charanjit Singh, who will be AIG counter-intelligence, Chandigarh. Bhagirath Singh Meena will now be SSP SBS Nagar replacing Sandeep Sharma who has been posted as Commandant in ISTC, Kapurthala.
Sachin Gupta will now be SSP Muktsar Sahib replacing Dhruman Nimbale who is moving on central deputation whereas Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh has been transferred as SSP Pathankot replacing Arun Saini, who will now be AIG, Armament Punjab at Chandigarh. Commandant ISTC Kapurthala Satinder Singh will now be SSP Batala whereas SSP Faridkot Avneet Kaur Sidhu has been posted as SSP Malerkotla in place of Alka Meena. Meena has now been posted as AIG counter intelligence at Chandigarh.
SSP Batala Rajpal Singh has been shifted as SSP Faridkot. Navneet Singh Bains has been posted as SSP Kapurthala in place of Raj Bachan Singh Sidhu, who has now been posted as AIG transport.
The transfers have been made in wake of a court case coming up for hearing in Punjab and Haryana high court pertaining to filing up of cadre and non-cadre posts of SSPs. Punjab government is likely to file an affidavit in this regard in the high court.
-
Covaxin booster safe, ensures persistent immunity: ICMR study
Pune: The Covaxin booster dose is safe and necessary as it ensures persistent immunity that minimises breakthrough Covid infection, according to a new study by Indian Council of Medical Research. The study 'Persistence of Immunity and Impact of Third Dose of Inactivated Covid-19 vaccine Against Emerging Variants' published on July 14 in Nature -Scientific Reports journal. There was a decline of antibody levels after the second dose of Covaxin.
-
In PMC, OBCs to get up to 47 reserve seats after SC order
Pune: After Wednesday's verdict by the Supreme Court restoring Other Backward Castes (OBCs) reservation in local bodies, the State Election Commission will initiate the preparations for holding polls in local bodies with OBC quota for which yet another round of lottery draw for deciding reserve seats will be carried out, officials said. Officials said SEC will direct the local administration to hold draws to fix reservation on the seats as per the quota.
-
Prayagraj: 65-yr-old man killed in Koraon, valuables looted
Unidentified miscreants brutally killed a 65-year-old man and then made off with valuables from his house at Chhapar Hardaun village under Koraon police station of trans-Yamuna area late Tuesday night. Villagers came to know of the incident on Wednesday morning and called the police. On Tuesday night he went to sleep after locking his house. On Wednesday morning, villagers spotted Bhagirathi's body lying in a pool of blood and his house ransacked.
-
Kerala governor visits Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan
Kerala governor, Arif Mohammad Khan, on Wednesday, offered prayers at Bankey Behari Temple in Vrindavan and advised against paying any heed to those with divisive ideology. He also said there was harmony among most communities in the country and when asked if there was any message by his visit to temples, he said, this (his temple visit despite being a Muslim) shouldn't be seen as something unusual.
-
U.P. Governor: Varsities should focus on research
Lucknow Chancellor of state universities and Governor Anandiben Patel said on Wednesday that universities should focus on research. Presently, all the attention of higher education institutions was focused only on teaching work, she said. The Governor, while inaugurating a one-day state level workshop on “Quality education, building world class universities to Improve national and global rankings” at Raj Bhawan, said, “We have to prepare our education systems according to the international standard.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics