114 booked for selling SIM cards on fake IDs in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh police have booked at least 114 shopkeepers in three districts for selling SIM cards using fake or forged identification proofs. DIU had identified 3,694 such mobile numbers in Himachal. (AFP)

The action came after a report was forwarded by Union telecom ministry’s digital intelligence unit (DIU) to the state police.

Police said that the accused used to print photos of a single individual on 15 to 20 forms with different names and addresses. They would then verify the addresses themselves and sell the SIM cards.

DIU has launched a pan-India drive to identify the mobile numbers for which SIM cards have been issued on fake documents.

In the first phase, the DIU had identified 3,694 such mobile numbers in Himachal. Police have booked 81 shopkeepers in Una district, 24 in Bilaspur and nine in Chamba district and investigations are underway in other districts.

“The special drive is being carried out across the state and action is being taken against shopkeepers selling SIM cards on fake IDs,” said acting director general of police Satwant Atwal.

