Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 114 booked for selling SIM cards on fake IDs in Himachal

114 booked for selling SIM cards on fake IDs in Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 30, 2023 11:15 PM IST

The action came after a report was forwarded by Union telecom ministry’s digital intelligence unit (DIU) to the state police

Himachal Pradesh police have booked at least 114 shopkeepers in three districts for selling SIM cards using fake or forged identification proofs.

DIU had identified 3,694 such mobile numbers in Himachal. (AFP)
DIU had identified 3,694 such mobile numbers in Himachal. (AFP)

The action came after a report was forwarded by Union telecom ministry’s digital intelligence unit (DIU) to the state police.

Police said that the accused used to print photos of a single individual on 15 to 20 forms with different names and addresses. They would then verify the addresses themselves and sell the SIM cards.

DIU has launched a pan-India drive to identify the mobile numbers for which SIM cards have been issued on fake documents.

In the first phase, the DIU had identified 3,694 such mobile numbers in Himachal. Police have booked 81 shopkeepers in Una district, 24 in Bilaspur and nine in Chamba district and investigations are underway in other districts.

“The special drive is being carried out across the state and action is being taken against shopkeepers selling SIM cards on fake IDs,” said acting director general of police Satwant Atwal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out