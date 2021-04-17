117 stranded vehicles rescued from 16,000-ft Baralacha Pass

As many as 117 passenger vehicles stranded on the Manali-Leh highway were rescued after a 14-hour operation that ended around Saturday midnight.

A joint team of the Border Roads Organisation, police and the district administration of Lahaul and Spiti carried out the operation as the temperature hovered around -25 degrees Celsius.

“A total of 117 vehicles, including 22 Tempo Travellers, safely crossed the Baralacha Pass towards Sarchu. They were camping in Himachal Pradesh after the sudden closure of the Manali-Leh highway on the afternoon of April 4,” a BRO spokesman said.

Also read: IAF chief Rakesh Bhadauria to flag off 6 Rafale fighters from France on April 21

Trucks carrying goods to Leh were among the vehicles stranded. Drivers and helpers had run short of ration during this period, he said.

“Four vehicles were also brought back safely from Darcha when they got stuck in the snowstorm at Baralacha Pass on Friday night,” he said.

A police team brought 41 passengers stranded at Killing Sarai and Baralacha Pass when their vehicles broke down.

The Leh district police confirmed the arrival of the first fleet of vehicles. The highway has been opened only for light vehicles till the weather clears up.

The rescue team consisted of officers from the district administration, including Keylong SDM Rajesh Bhandari.