118-year-old Dharamveer of Palwal is Haryana’s oldest voter

Expressing optimism over elderly voters becoming an inspiration for young voters, Haryana’s chief electoral officer (CEO) Anurag Agarwal Friday said that 118-year-old Dharmveer of Palwal district is the oldest voter in the state. 117-year-old Balbir Kaur of Sirsa district is the oldest women voter in Haryana followed by 116-year-old Bhagwani of Sonepat district. (HT File)

The CEO said elderly and youth voters and those who have made significant achievements in various fields have been designated as icons of districts with the aim of increasing the voting percentage in the last Lok Sabha elections.

He said among women, 117-year-old Balbir Kaur of Sirsa district is the oldest women voter in the state followed by 116-year-old Bhagwani of Sonepat district.

“Such elderly voters will certainly inspire young voters,” he said in a statement, adding Lakkhishek of Panipat district is 115 years old, while Chandro Kaur of Rohtak, Rani of Fatehabad district and Antidevi of Kurukshetra district are 112-year-old voters.

Sarjit Kaur and Chobi Devi are both 111 years old, while Narayani of Rewari district is 110 years old.

Kaithal district has 109-year-old voter Fulla, and Chanderi Devi of Faridabad district is 109 years old. Ramdevi in Jind district and Hari of Nuh district are 108 years old. Meva Devi of Jhajjar district, Gulzar Singh of Karnal district, Shadkin and Shriram of Hisar district, and Geena Devi of Charkhi Dadri are 106-year-old voters.

The CEO said Hardei of Bhiwani district is 103 years old and Phoolwati of Yamunanagar is 100 years old.

Agarwal urged the deputy commissioners and sub-divisional electoral officers of other districts to make icons of elections in their respective districts. He said that this year, the Election Commission of India has made the slogan ‘Chunav ka Parv Desh ka Garv’ the top slogan for Lok Sabha elections so that citizens participate actively in the elections.

He told the youth of the state, aged 18-19 years, who will vote for the first time, that when they engage in the election process, they will understand the power of democracy and the importance of their vote.

“Therefore, youth should not miss this opportunity because the festival of democracy comes once in five years,” he said.