11-year-old boy from Punjab dies after toy train overturns at Chandigarh mall

Shahbaz Singh, an 11-year-old boy from Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, died when a compartment of the toy train he was riding overturned at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday, police said. Shahbaz Singh, an 11-year-old boy from Punjab’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, died when a compartment of the toy train he was riding overturned at Elante Mall in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT file photo)

In his statement to the police, Jatinder Pal Singh, the boy’s uncle, said Shahbaz was seated in the third and last compartment of the toy train when it suddenly overturned in the plaza area, trapping him underneath. The boy suffered severe head injuries and was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where he died during treatment.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

A toddler and a four-year-old boy were also playing in the compartment when the accident occurred. The compartment did not have any grills, which led to the victim falling out and getting trapped under the compartment.

Earlier in the evening, the family had travelled from Siana village in SBS Nagar (formerly Nawanshahr district) to spend the weekend at the mall, Jatinder Pal Singh said, adding that he was accompanied by his wife, sister-in-law and nephew Shahbaz. The family had bought tickets for the toy train ride at 9.15pm in the mall’s plaza area.

The complainant alleged that the incident occurred due to the negligence of toy train driver Sourav, a resident of Sector 26.

The toy train that has three compartments. Shahbaz was riding the third coach.

Personnel from the Industrial Area police station arrived at the hospital and after initial investigation confirmed the family’s account and identified potential negligence on the part of the toy train driver and the management of Pixy Land Company, which operates the amusement area.

A case was registered under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint implicates both the driver, Sourav, and the management of Pixi Land and Elante Mall for failing to ensure the safety of the amusement ride.

The driver was arrested on Sunday and later bailed out.

A spokesperson for Nexus Elante Mall said: “We were informed about the unfortunate incident involving one of the service providers working on our premises on the night of June 22, 2024. Our emergency response team rushed the victim to a hospital who succumbed to his injuries and the local police station was informed immediately. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities in this regard and deeply sympathise with the family.”