11-year-old dies while playing with explosive in Daria, FIR registered

The Chandigarh police have registered an FIR after an 11-year-old boy died and another was critically injured in an explosion caused by a gunpowder-like substance in Daria village. In his statement to the police, the victim’s father said that on October 1, his son and another boy from the neighbourhood were grinding and mixing a gunpowder-like substance on the terrace, when the material suddenly caught fire, triggering a massive explosion. (HT File)

Police have booked an unidentified shopkeeper from Ramgarh (Haryana) on charges of selling inflammable material to the minors.

According to the police, the deceased was a Class-7 student of a government school in Sector 28 and a resident of Daria village. In his statement to the police, the victim’s father said that on October 1, his son and another boy from the neighbourhood were grinding and mixing a gunpowder-like substance on the terrace, when the material suddenly caught fire, triggering a massive explosion.

Hearing the explosion, neighbours and family members rushed to the spot.

The complainant’s wife immediately informed him, and he took his severely burnt son to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh, from where doctors referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for advanced treatment.

Despite several days of medical care, the 11-year-old succumbed to his burn injuries on October 5, while the other child continues to receive treatment at PGIMER.

A case has been registered under Sections 106(1) and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Industrial Area police station.