12 die as pick-up van collides with truck in Punjab’s Ferozepur

At least 12 people were killed when a pick-up van and a Canter truck collided in Ferozepur on Friday morning. Police said the pick-up was ferrying labourers from Guru Har Sahai, a sub-division in Ferozepur district, to Jalalabad in neighbouring Fazilka district when the accident took place. (HT File)

Police said the pick-up was ferrying labourers from Guru Har Sahai, a sub-division in Ferozepur district, to Jalalabad in neighbouring Fazilka district when the accident took place at 8.40am.

The collision took place near Mohan Ke Uttar village, about 36km away from district headquarters, on the Ferozepur-Fazilka road.

“Twelve people have died,” said Saumya Mishra, Ferozpeur senior superintendent of police.

“As soon as the incident was reported, teams from the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) reached the spot and started the rescue operation with the timely help from local villagers,” said the SSP.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that pick-van was carrying nearly 30 people.

A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), 125 (a), 125 (b), both pertaining to endangering lives, and 324(4) has been registered against unknown driver of the Canter (RJ-19-GG-2581) at the Guru Har Sahai police station,” she added.

The deceased have been identified as Lakhan Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Gobinda, Vicky, Ravi, Chand Singh, Sukhwinder, Jaswant Singh, Bagga Singh, Malkit Singh and Shudh Ram, all Ferozepur residents.

Of the 14 injured, 10 have been referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot, while the rest were admitted to the Ferozepur civil hospital,” said deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma. The DC said that the district administration will bear the treatment cost of all injured.

“The bodies will be handed over to the families after the autopsy,” said the DC, adding that a probe has been ordered and action will be taken on the basis of its report.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed grief over the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Guru Har Sahai MLA Fauja Singh Sarari said ₹2-lakh financial assistance will be provided to the families of the deceased.