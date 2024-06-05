12% dip in BJP vote share in Haryana; Congress registers 15% rise

Despite a drubbing at the hustings and its tally coming down to five seats from 10 in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) vote share in Haryana Lok Sabha elections stayed 3 % ahead of the principal Opposition party, the Congress. Despite a drubbing at the hustings and its tally coming down to five seats from 10 in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) vote share in Haryana Lok Sabha elections stayed 3 % ahead of the principal Opposition party, the Congress. (Representational image)

But in comparison to its scintillating performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections when the party won all the 10 seats with huge margins, the vote share of saffron party has dipped in Haryana by over 12% in the Lok Sabha polls the results of which were declared on Tuesday, as per the vote share data available on the website of Election Commission of India (ECI).

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

From 58.21% vote share in 2019, the vote share of the BJP slipped to 46.10% in 2024, a development that comes just four months ahead of assembly elections due in October.

The BJP’s vote share in October 2019 assembly election was 36.49% when the party could not cross the halfway mark in the 90-member assembly and formed the government after stitching a post-poll alliance with the JJP.

On the other hand, the Congress registered over 15% rise on Tuesday in its vote share in comparison to the 2019 parliamentary election vote share.

The Congress with win in five seats secured 43.68% vote share, up from 28.51% in 2019.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which contested Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat and lost by a narrow margin secured 3.95% vote share in comparison to 0.87% vote share of Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and 1.74% of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD).

The vote share of both JJP and INLD declined in 2024 in comparison to their performance in 2019 when JJP secured 4.9% vote share and INLD 1.9%.

Another player BSP pocketed 1.28% vote share against 3.65% in 2019.

Vote share

Congress 2024 43.68 % 2019 28.51%

BJP 2024 46.11 % 2019 58.21%

AAP 2024 3.94 2019 -

INLD 2024 1.74 2019 1.9%

JJP 2024 0.87 2019 4.9%