12 from Punjab, 2 from UTCA in WPL’s auction list

Published on Feb 07, 2023 10:25 PM IST

The BCCI is going to organise the inaugural edition of the WPL to be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 (HT Photo)
ByShalini Gupta, Chandigarh

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur along with 11 other cricketers from Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and two cricketers from UT Cricket Association (UTCA) have made it to the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction list.

The BCCI is going to organise the inaugural edition of the WPL to be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium playing hosts to the marquee tournament. While capped Harmanpreet (all-rounder), who hails from Moga, has been slotted in the highest bracket ( 50 lakh), Taniya Bhatia also capped (wicket-keeper) is in the 30 lakh bracket. Amanjot Kaur, who made her successful India debut against South Africa recently, has been slotted in the capped 30 lakh bracket as an all-rounder.

Uncapped Mannat Kashyap, all-rounder from Patiala, who was part of the U-19 women’s world cup winning India team, has been slotted in the 10 lakh bracket. Other PCA cricketers, Kanika Ahuja, Neelam Bisht, Pragati Singh, Neetu Singh (all-rounders), Komalpreet Kour (medium-pacer), Mehak Kesar (off-spinner), Muskan Soghi and Sunita Singh (left-arm spinners) are all uncapped cricketers slotted in the 10 lakh bracket.

Meanwhile, uncapped all-rounders Kashvi Gautam and Parushi Prabhakar from UTCA have been slotted in the 20 lakh and 10 lakh bracket, respectively. The WPL Player Auction list is out with a total of 409 cricketers set to go under the hammer at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on February 13. A total of 1525 players registered for the inaugural WPL player auction which was later pruned. Five teams will be competing in the league bringing spotlight on women’s cricket.

