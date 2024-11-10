Menu Explore
121 LT of paddy procured from Punjab so far: Centre

ByPress Trust of India, New Delhi
Nov 10, 2024 07:10 AM IST

The government has procured 120.67 lakh tonnes of paddy in Punjab, 65% of its 185 lakh tonne target for KMS 2024-25, benefitting 6.58 lakh farmers.

The centre has procured 120.67 lakh tonnes of paddy so far from Punjab, or 65% of the estimated target, according to an official statement issued on Saturday.

Workers spread paddy at a grain market in Jalandhar. (PTI File)
Workers spread paddy at a grain market in Jalandhar. (PTI File)

The central government has fixed an estimated target of 185 lakh tonnes for paddy procurement for the ongoing KMS (kharif marketing season) 2024-25 which will continue till November 30.

“A total quantity of 126.67 lakh tonnes of paddy has arrived in the Punjab mandis as of 8th November 2024, out of which 120.67 lakh tonnes has been procured by state agencies and Food Corporation of India (FCI),” the statement said.

The paddy is being purchased at MSP (minimum support price) of 2,320 per quintal as decided by the Union government for Grade ‘A’ paddy.

“The total paddy purchased by the government till date in the ongoing KMS (kharif marketing season) 2024-25, amounts to 27,995 crore benefitting around 6.58 lakh farmers, in Punjab,” the statement said.

Further, 4,839 millers have applied for shelling of paddy and 4,743 millers have already been allotted work by the Punjab government.

The procurement of paddy for KMS 2024-25 has commenced in Punjab from October 1, 2024 and 2,927 designated mandis and temporary yards are operational throughout the State for smooth procurement from the farmers of Punjab.

The paddy lifting from the mandis is in full swing and the paddy lifted is more than the daily arrival quantity.

“As such paddy procurement is going on smoothly,” the statement said.

