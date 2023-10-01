1,226 constable posts sanctioned by Himachal government: Sukhu

The Himachal Pradesh government has sanctioned 1,226 posts of constables in the police and a proposal of setting up of the commando force is also on cards, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Sunday. He was presiding over the passing out parade at Police Training College, Daroh. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the passing-out ceremony at Police Training Centre, Daroh, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

He said that the government is committed for modernising the police department and new technological advancements will be added. Providing sufficient residential accommodation to the police officials is also a priority of the government and required budgetary provisions will be made in this regard, he added.

The CM said that the government is also planning to set up a police academy in Kangra district. He exhorted the passed-out trainees to uphold the professionalism and commitment towards their duties. He said because of the current scenario in the state, police personnel have more challenges to face.

“Himachal Pradesh police have played commendable role during the recent monsoon disaster in the state,” Sukhu said, adding that their efforts in the relief operations alongside the state and national disaster response force were viral.

Earlier, he inspected the parade of 1,093 trainee police constables, including 271 women, and took salute of the impressive march past. The CM inaugurated 12 type-III residences, barracks for 320 trainees and a flood and drowning centre at Daroh. The centre has been constructed at a cost of ₹21 crore.

Sukhu gave away prizes to meritorious trainees and handed over appointment letter to Sahil Rana, in the police department. Sahil is the of late police officer Saju Ram Rana.

Flags off run to raise awareness about AIDS

Shimla Sukhu inaugurated the state-level marathon, christened Red Run, from the Ridge in Shimla. The run is aimed at creating awareness about AIDS. As many as 66 youth participated in the run. The CM also inaugurated a blood donation camp.

He extended wishes to all the participants in the marathon and underscored the importance of accurate information in the fight against AIDS. He said that there has been a significant shift in the societal dialogue around AIDS, as there was a time when AIDS was a topic shrouded in social stigma but it is openly discussed in present.

Sulhu said that there are currently 5,300 AIDS patients in the state and the government is committed to provide free medical treatment and support to them. He said that the government has established a dedicated helpline, 1097, to address the queries residents regarding AIDS. He said that the state offers free testing and counselling services through 55 integrated testing and counselling centres, along with two dedicated ITC vehicles.

CM urges freshly appointed engineers to work with honesty

Sukhu engaged interacted with 55 freshly appointed assistant engineers late in the evening on Saturday. Out of the 55 assistant engineers, 43 have been appointed to serve in the state electricity board and 10 have joined the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. Two have taken up positions in the department of energy. He urged the appointees to discharge their duties with utmost honesty and dedication.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!