128 Covid fatalities reported in Haryana

Haryana on Tuesday recorded 128 fatalities and 2,817 new cases of Covid-19 while 6,720 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin.

It was for the first time in the past many weeks that the new cases count was below 3,000 even as 50,545 samples were taken in the past 24 hours.

The fatality rate rose to 1.04% on Tuesday when the death toll mounted to 7,735.

Of total 128 deaths, the highest 16 people died in Hisar, followed by 11 in Jhajjar, nine in Rohtak, eight each in Gurugram, Karnal, Panipat, Sirsa and Bhiwani. Jind, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Ambala recorded five fatalities each.

Similarly, Gurugram recorded 220 new cases, Faridabad 102, Sonepat 143, Hisar 295, Ambala 124, Karnal 197, Panipat 94, Rohtak 121, Rewari 205, Panchkula 174, Kurukshetra 67, Yamunanagar 162, Sirsa 208, Mahendergarh 83, Bhiwani 125, Jhajjar 122, Palwal 32, Fatehabad 77, Kaithal 45, Jind 163, Nuh 20, and Charkhi Dadri 38.

The bulletin stated that there are 27,779 patients in home-isolation and the active cases in state were at 34,088.