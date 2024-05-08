13 candidates file nominations on first day in Punjab

Thirteen candidates filed nominations on the first day for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on June 1 on Tuesday. According to Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C, the highest number of five nominations has been filed from Ferozepur as two candidates have submitted two forms each. Three nominations have been filed from Patiala.

One nomination each has been filed from Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Faridkot and Sangrur. No candidate has filed nomination papers for the Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib and Bathinda LS seats.

Giving details Punjab CEO’s office said that an independent candidate filed his nomination from Gurdaspur while a candidate of the Communist Party of India filed his papers from Amritsar.

Aas Punjab Party candidate from Khadoor Sahib, one independent candidate from Hoshiarpur, Punjab National Party candidate from Anandpur Sahib, one independent from Faridkot and Punjab National Party candidate from Sangrur have filed their nomination papers, the officials added.

Similarly, two independents and one Bharatiya Jawan Kisan Party candidate have filed their nomination papers from Patiala.