13 injured in Hisar road mishap

Thirteen people were injured when a car collided with an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near the Dhandur flyover on the outskirts of Hisar city on Monday. Thirteen people were injured when a car collided with an auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near the Dhandur flyover on the outskirts of Hisar city on Monday. (HT)

As per information, 11 people, including a three-month-old child, were travelling in the auto and four people were travelling in the car when the mishap took place around 8 am in the morning. In the road accident, all auto occupants and two women travelling in the car sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to the civil hospital, Hisar, where their condition is said to be out of danger.

Car occupant Sumitra Devi said that she along with her son, sister and brother-in-law were returning to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan from Punjab’s Jalandhar and suddenly an auto collided with their car on the outskirts of Hisar city. She and her sister Maya Devi sustained injuries.

Hisar police spokesman Vikas Kumar said that the 11 people, including a child, were returning from Rajasthan after paying obeisance at a temple and they hired the auto from Hisar to drop them in two villages in the district. He said that all the injured are out of danger and an investigation has been launched into the matter.