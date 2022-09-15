13.7 mm rain, winds cool down Chandigarh

Residents’ long wait for decent rain ended on Wednesday after 13.7 mm rain lashed the city, cooling it down.

Coupled with winds, the rain brought the maximum temperature down from 33.7°C on Tuesday to 32.2°C on Wednesday, one degree below normal.

Since the beginning of September, only 0.8 mm rain had been recorded this month till Tuesday, leaving residents sweating amid the sunny weather in the day and high humidity in the night.

But with cloudy and windy weather making its way to the city last week, the maximum temperature dropped by over three degrees in the past five days.

However, due to cloud cover, the minimum temperature rose further from 25.5°C to 26.4°C over the past 24 hours, four degrees above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cloudy weather is expected to continue in the coming days. IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “The weather is expected to remain partly cloudy in the coming days, with probability of rain and thundershowers as well.”