14 DSPs transferredin Chandigarh

The Police Establishment Board (PEB) has sanctioned the immediate transfer of 14 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) across various departments in Chandigarh. Superintendent of police Ketan Bansal confirmed these transfers on behalf of the Chandigarh director general of police. (File Photo)

DSP Ram Gopal has been transferred from CID to Traffic, replacing DSP Jaswinder Singh, who will take charge as SDPO (South).

DSP Dalbir Singh, who was SDPO (South), has been moved to CID. DSP Harjit Kaur has transitioned from Traffic to PCR, where DSP Sukhwinder Pal will leave for IRBn.

DSP Udaypal Singh has been reassigned from Crime Branch to High Court Security, replacing DSP Amrao Singh who has been shifted to Training.

DSP Sita Devi has been reallocated from W&CSU to Community Police, with additional charge as DSP (Admin). DSP (Training) Jaswinder Kaur will take Devi’s place for W&CSU.

DSP Jasbir Singh (DANIPS) has been reassigned from Operation Cell to SDPO (North East), with additional charge as DSP Crime.

DSP P Abinandhan (DANIPS), who was SDPO (North East), will shift to Operation Cell, with additional charge as DSP EOW.

DSP Rajnish (DANIPS) will move from Police Lines as SDPO (East), with additional charge of district crime cell.

DSP Niyati Mittal (DANIPS) has been reassigned from Police Headquarters to Traffic, with additional charge as DSP Police Lines.

DSP Palak Goel (DANIPS), the SDPO (East), has been shifted from DSP Police Headquarters, with additional charge as DSP PLWC.

