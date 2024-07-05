 14 DSPs transferredin Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

14 DSPs transferredin Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 05, 2024 09:28 AM IST

DSP Ram Gopal has been transferred from CID to Traffic, replacing DSP Jaswinder Singh, who will take charge as SDPO (South)

The Police Establishment Board (PEB) has sanctioned the immediate transfer of 14 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) across various departments in Chandigarh.

Superintendent of police Ketan Bansal confirmed these transfers on behalf of the Chandigarh director general of police. (File Photo)
Superintendent of police Ketan Bansal confirmed these transfers on behalf of the Chandigarh director general of police. (File Photo)

DSP Ram Gopal has been transferred from CID to Traffic, replacing DSP Jaswinder Singh, who will take charge as SDPO (South).

DSP Dalbir Singh, who was SDPO (South), has been moved to CID. DSP Harjit Kaur has transitioned from Traffic to PCR, where DSP Sukhwinder Pal will leave for IRBn.

DSP Udaypal Singh has been reassigned from Crime Branch to High Court Security, replacing DSP Amrao Singh who has been shifted to Training.

DSP Sita Devi has been reallocated from W&CSU to Community Police, with additional charge as DSP (Admin). DSP (Training) Jaswinder Kaur will take Devi’s place for W&CSU.

DSP Jasbir Singh (DANIPS) has been reassigned from Operation Cell to SDPO (North East), with additional charge as DSP Crime.

DSP P Abinandhan (DANIPS), who was SDPO (North East), will shift to Operation Cell, with additional charge as DSP EOW.

DSP Rajnish (DANIPS) will move from Police Lines as SDPO (East), with additional charge of district crime cell.

DSP Niyati Mittal (DANIPS) has been reassigned from Police Headquarters to Traffic, with additional charge as DSP Police Lines.

DSP Palak Goel (DANIPS), the SDPO (East), has been shifted from DSP Police Headquarters, with additional charge as DSP PLWC.

Superintendent of police Ketan Bansal confirmed these transfers on behalf of the UT director general of police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 14 DSPs transferredin Chandigarh
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On