Ludhiana: 14 lakh stolen from car, says bizman, police doubt claim

A businessman reported theft of a laptop bag containing ₹14 lakh and other valuables from his car parked outside a private bank near Vishwakarma Chowk, Miller Ganj, on Thursday afternoon. However, the police suspect that the theft story has been concocted. Ludhiana police investigating at the spot after a man reported theft of ₹ 14 lakh from his car near Miller Ganj in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Teams from the Division number 6 police station and CIA staff 1 reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police are scanning the footage from the CCTVs installed near the spot.

Yashik Singla, an envelope trader and resident of Ahmedgarh, said he had parked his car near a bank to pay a loan installment. Upon being redirected to another branch by the bank staff, he returned to his car only to discover that the laptop bag he had placed under the seat was missing.

The bag reportedly contained a laptop, essential documents and ₹14 lakh, he claimed. Singla suspects that burglars unlocked the car without breaking the window to steal the bag.

Singla added that he had earlier visited another bank to deposit money before arriving here. The exact time and circumstances of the alleged theft remain unclear.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said the matter is being investigated. The police have enquired from some persons near Vishwakarma Chowk, but they claimed that they didn’t witness any unusual activity in the area. The police will lodge an FIR after investigating the matter.