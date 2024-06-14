14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival: Ek Noor beat Sport Centre by 2-1, seize semi-final berth

In the first quarter-final match of the junior category of the 14th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival played on Thursday, Ek Noor Academy, Tehing, defeated Sport Centre, Kila Raipur, by 2-1 after a fierce struggle. Ek Noor’s Manzoor was chosen as the “Hero of the match”. In the quarter-final match of the second junior category, Round Glass Academy, Chachrari, defeated HTC Rampur 4-0 and made it to the semi-finals. Pragat Das of the winning team became the hero of the match. Players in action during the 4th Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Festival in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

In the senior category, Dr Kuldeep Singh Club, Moga, secured their place in the last four by defeating Stick Star BakersFieldts California Club with 7-6 goals. Ramandeep Singh from Moga team was awarded the title of hero of the match while in the last quarter final match, Ek Noor Academy, Tehing, defeated Qila Raipur Club by 6-5. Daljit Singh of Ek Noor Academy became the hero of the game.

On the seventh day of the hockey festival, organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust, Jarkhar village, GS Randhawa, managing director of Randhawa Tiles, and international weightlifter Hardeep Singh Saini were the chief guests.

On Saturday, a semi-final match in the junior category between Ek Noor Academy and Amargar Hockey Centre, between Chachradi and Jarkhar Academy, and in the senior category, between Jarkhar Academy and Dr Kuldeep Singh Club Moga and between Rampur Hockey Centre and Ek Noor Hockey Academy would be played.