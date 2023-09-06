Chandigarh: 14-year-old killed, friend hurt after being hit by auto

A 14-year-old boy died while his friend got injured after being hit by a rashly driven auto-rickshaw near Press Light Point, Chandigarh on Monday. The auto driver fled the spot, leaving the victims screaming in pain. (Getty image)

The complaint has been registered on the statement of the victim’s 16-year-old friend. Both are residents of the Sector-25 slum.

The friend, who works as a rag picker, told police that he along with the deceased had gone to Sector 26 to collect garbage.

“Since we didn’t have money, we both walked towards our home. When we crossed Press Light Point and reached the slip road towards Sector 17, a rashly driven auto coming from Sector 17/18 light point took a rash turn without any horn. The driver rammed his vehicle into us following which while I fell on the road, and my friend fell on the road, suffering fatal injuries,” the complainant said.

The auto driver fled the spot, leaving the victims screaming in pain.

A biker, who was passing by, saw the victims lying in blood pool and stopped near them. “Fortunately, another boy residing in our area was also passing by and stopped after seeing us. He with the help of the biker rushed my friend to GMSH-16 and eventually took me to the hospital. My friend succumbed to his injuries in the hospital during treatment. I can identify the auto-rickshaw driver,” Varun told police.

Meanwhile, Sector 17 police have booked unidentified person under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).