Rajasthan boy caught for sending threatening emails to Sidhu Moosewala’s father

Hours after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents started a dharna outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Tuesday, Mansa police announced they have caught a 14-year-old boy in Rajasthan for sending threatening emails to Balkaur Singh Sidhu. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur holding up placards during their protest outside the assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Earlier, Balkaur Singh Sidhu and Charan Kaur alleged that the police were not acting on the threats being issued to them.

Mansa senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said that Balkaur Sidhu got threat emails on February 18, 24, 26 and 27. Taking cognisance of these emails, an FIR was registered at Sadar police station and a team of Mansa crime investigation agency (CIA) was formed. A case was registered under Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“Following inputs by the cyber cell, a 14-year-old boy has been traced. He sent the email using his account. We have got him to join the investigation and will present him in the Juvenile Board for further investigation. He is a Class 10 student. So far, it has been found this boy is not linked to any gang and was not in touch with any gangster. But we are trying to find out why he sent the emails threatening Moosewala’s father,” he said.

The SSP said so far 29 people have been arrested in the Moosewala murder case. The extradition of the remaining six accused, who are abroad, is under process. “Accused Sachin Bishnoi’s extradition process is at an advanced stage, and we are also pursuing the extradition of gangster Goldy Brar. Weapons used in the crime have been recovered and two shooters were killed in an encounter,” he said.

The SSP refused to disclose details when asked if Goldy Brar is detained in the US. “We initiated the extradition process but can’t disclose details,” he said.

Asked about Moosewala’s parents’ allegations against chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s media adviser Baltej Pannu for leaking security details, the SSP said: “It is an ongoing investigation and action will be taken against anyone whose role is established. All those who Moosewala’s parents had suspected of involvement have been made to join the investigation. Singers Babbu Mann, Mankirat Aulakh and Prem Dhillon were also called for questioning.”

