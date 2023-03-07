Moosewala’s parents protest outside Punjab assembly, seek CBI probe into singer’s killing

The parents of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, accompanied by Congress leaders, sat on dharna outside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday, demanding a CBI inquiry into the killing of their son on May 29 last year and accused the Bhagwant Mann government of not doing enough to bring the mastermind, gangster Goldy Brar, to book. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, accompanied by Congress leaders, holding a protest outside the assembly in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Speaking to reporters in the assembly’s parking lot, Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur said that they were awaiting justice and holding the sit-in to register their protest against the slow pace of probe into the murder. Balkaur Singh alleged that the recent killing of two gangsters in a group clash in Goindwal jail was a bid to eliminate evidence in the case.

“In the past 10 months, I went to the police and administration several times. I was assured of justice. But they are brushing everything under the carpet. Nothing is going in my favour. So I had to come to the state assembly to be heard,” Balkaur Singh said.

Moosewala unsuccessfully contested the last assembly elections from Mansa on the Congress ticket.

Leader of opposition and Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, state party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, former deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and MLA Sukhpal Khaira were among party leaders who joined Moosewala’s parents on dharna.