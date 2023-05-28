Pulse polio: 52% kids given polio drops on Day 1 in Haryana

About 15 lakh children in Haryana will be covered under the first sub-national immunisation (SNID) round of pulse polio 2023-24 which started on Sunday in six Haryana districts — Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Mewat, Sonepat and Kaithal. Around 6,600 booths were setup and manned by 26,000 health officials, volunteers, anganwari and ASHA workers. (HT file photo)

An official spokesperson said the campaign will continue for another two days by way of house-to-house activity to trace and administer polio drops to the left out children.

On the first day of the activity, approximately 52% (7.9 lakh) children (under 5 years) were administered polio drops. Around 6,600 booths were setup and manned by 26,000 health officials, volunteers, anganwari and ASHA workers.

About 1,000 officials supervised the activity. A spokesperson said left out children during the booth activity on first day will be administered polio vaccine drops on May 29 and 30 through visit of house-to-house teams in high-risk areas such as slums, isolated hutments, brick kilns, migrant population and construction sites.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON