15 tola gold, 70,000 stolen from locked house in Chandigarh’s Sector 23

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 29, 2023 04:23 AM IST

Deepak Gaur, 44, who works in the engineering wing of the Chandigarh municipal corporation and resides in a government accommodation with his family, complained of theft at his house

Police have launched a theft probe after burglars broke into a locked house in Sector 23 and decamped with 15 tolas gold and 70, 000 cash.

After Chandigarh Police were informed, a forensic team was sent to the spot to collect evidence. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Deepak Gaur, 44, who works in the engineering wing of the Chandigarh municipal corporation and resides in a government accommodation with his family, told the police that while he left for work around 9.30 am on Monday, his wife, along with their two children, went to meet her ailing father who lives in Panjab University.

He said when his wife and kids returned home around 6 pm, they were shocked to find the lock of the main gate broken. “Locks of all almirahs were also broken and multiple gold ornaments, including a chain, rings, earrings and bangles, were missing, apart from 70,000 cash,” Deepak submitted in his complaint.

He said his wife left to visit her father around 1 pm and the theft happened around 3.15 pm. Their neighbours heard some noises in the house, but didn’t suspect anything wrong, he added.

After police were informed, a forensic team was sent to the spot to collect evidence.

Police have booked the unidentified accused under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 454 (house breaking or trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-17 police station.

