 15,000 liter lahan destroyed in Ludhiana
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 29, 2024 05:10 AM IST

Continuing its drive against illicit liquor in view of the general elections, the excise department on Tuesday destroyed 15,000 liter of lahan after conducting raids in different villages of the district.

Excise department destroys 15,000 litres of lahan after conducting raids in different villages of Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Excise department destroys 15,000 litres of lahan after conducting raids in different villages of Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The teams, led by excise inspectors Harshpinder Singh and Balkaran Singh, along with police and supporting staff, raided Sherewal village, Baghiyan village and Kanian Hussaini village in Sidhwan Bet.

During the search, teams covered a nearly 10-15 km area alongside the river bank. They detected two iron drums, 1 pot and approximately 15,000 liter lahan in plastic tarpaulins being unclaimed and later destroyed outside the river bank.

