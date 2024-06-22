 155 child labourers rescued - Hindustan Times
155 child labourers rescued

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 22, 2024 10:46 PM IST

According to Punjab labour minister Anmol Gagan Mann, joint teams of labour and other departments conducted surprise checks, targeting street vends and other outlets from June 11 to 21.

The Punjab labour department has rescued 155 children during its drive against child labour across the state. Disclosing this here on Saturday, labour minister Anmol Gagan Mann said joint teams of labour and other departments conducted surprise checks, targeting street vends and other outlets from June 11 to 21. She said the purpose was to wipe out the child labour menace.

Labour minister Anmol Gagan Mann says the campaign against child labour will continue. (Photo for representational purpose only)
Labour minister Anmol Gagan Mann says the campaign against child labour will continue. (Photo for representational purpose only)

This drive was conducted in all districts of the state, she said, adding that special committees had already been constituted under deputy commissioners to look into the issue. She mentioned that the teams comprised officials from different departments, including labour, education, health, women and child protection and police.

According to the minister, 99 children were freed in Ludhiana district, 30 child labourers were rescued in Patiala, five in Batala, four in Bathinda, three in Jalandhar, three each in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Pathankot, two each in Fazilka and Rupnagar, one each in Sangrur, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Ferozepur, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts.

The labour minister said the campaign would continue.

155 child labourers rescued
