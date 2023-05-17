15kg heroin dropped by Pakistan drones seized in Amritsar village

AMRITSAR The total weight of the contraband is 15.5kg. (HT Photo)

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 15kg of heroin dropped by drones which sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side in Ramkot village of Amritsar during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, said officials.

During the seizure, the BSF also noticed three suspects fleeing with a consignment and opened fire at them, but they escaped taking advantage of the dark, said a BSF spokesperson.

The BSF personnel also opened fire towards the drones, but it was not immediately clear if they were shot down, he said.

“On the intervening night of 17 and 18 May, a BSF party deployed in the depth area of Ramkot village in Amritsar heard a buzzing sound of a drone that dropped something in a field on the outskirts of the village. The troops tried shot down the drone. On reaching near the field, BSF troops saw three persons running away with the consignment. The troops challenged them and fired towards them, but they managed to escape taking advantage of darkness, leaving a big consignment containing five Packets of heroin behind,” the spokesperson said.

Hours later, a BSF party heard another buzzing sound and during search in a nearby field, recovered five packets of heroin with luminous strips, the spokesperson added.

The total weight of the contraband is 15.5kg, he said.

Heroin, pistol seized near border in Fazilka

Fazilka: A joint search operation by the BSF and Punjab Police near the border fencing in Fazilka on Wednesday led to the seizure of a bag containing 2kg of heroin and a pistol, officials said.

They said the search operation was carried out near the India-Pakistan border following an input.

The joint search party found the waterproof bag from a field, the officials said.