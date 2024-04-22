15-year-old gangraped in Nakodar, 8 arrested

A 15-year-old girl who came to Nakodar from Muktsar to pay obeisance at a ‘dera’ was raped by eight persons, police said on Sunday. A 15-year-old girl who came to Nakodar from Muktsar to pay obeisance at a ‘dera’ was raped by eight persons, police said on Sunday. (Representational image)

Police have arrested all the eight accused and identified them as Karan, Pawan Kumar, Mukesh Yadav, Vikas Raj, Ajay Kumar, Chandan, Navneet Singh and Vicky, all in their 20s and residents of Nakodar city.

Superintendent of police (SP) Jasroop Batth said on April 19 night, they received a distress call in the police control room in which the victim informed that she had been sexually assaulted by group of people in Nakodar.

“Acting swiftly, the police team followed the location and immediately rescued the girl and took her to the civil hospital for medical treatment,” she said.

In her statement to the police, the victim said she had come from Muktsar to pay obeisance at local ‘dera’ but got late to return following which she went to take shelter in a local inn.

One of the accused, Karan, approached the victim and told her that she won’t get a room in the inn and asked her to accompany him to some other place.

“The accused took her to a secluded place where he called his friends and repeatedly assaulted her sexually. She was also threatened to face dire consequences if she told about the incident to anyone,” the SP said.

A case has been registered under Section 376-D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) act and other sections of the POCSO Act.

A local court has sent the accused to two-day police remand, said the SP, adding: “The police have taken assistance from forensic experts for detailed investigation so the case can be taken to the logical conclusion.”