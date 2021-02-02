15-yr-old Chandigarh girl raped repeatedly in Zirakpur hotel
Two men have been booked, one of whom has been arrested, for kidnapping and repeatedly raping a 15-year-old Chandigarh girl at a hotel in Zirakpur.
The suspects have been identified as Randeep Singh, alias Deep, of Adda Jhungia in Mohali and his friend Sunny, who works at the hotel reception.
A zero FIR has been registered under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Zirakpur police station, and forwarded to Chandigarh Police for further action.
Investigating officer Hardeep Singh said according to the victim’s mother, Randeep kidnapped the girl on the pretext of marriage and took her to a hotel on January 24. The next day, he fled, and Sunny continued to rape the girl for several days. Following investigations, Randeep was arrested and police rescued the girl from the hotel. However, Sunny is absconding.
