16 booked for assaulting Punjab cops on trail of drug smugglers in Fazilka

Sixteen villagers have been booked for attempt to murder and illegal confinement after attacking a Punjab Police team when it was on the trail of drug smugglers in a border village of Fazilka district on Sunday night. Sixteen people have been booked for attempt to murder and illegal confinement after holding a Punjab Police team hostage at gunpoint when it was on the trail of drug smugglers in a border village of Fazilka district on Sunday night. (Representational photo)

Three members of the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Fazilka, were on a special operation to arrest the smugglers at a border village, called Bhakhu Shah.

“Harsimran Singh, a head constable, intercepted a person (later identified as Sandeep Singh) on suspicion and when the police tried to frisk him, he resisted and started abusing them,” said sources.

A group of villagers joined Sandeep and manhandled the policemen, who were taken hostage at gunpoint.

In the meantime, Border Security Force personnel and additional police force from Fazilka arrived to rescue the policemen from illegal confinement. All three cops were later admitted to the local civil hospital.

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, SSOC, Fazilka, said the team had information about a cross-border transaction and the movement of a drone was also reported in the area on Sunday night.

The policemen were following two suspects but the chaos marred the operation.

A case was registered under Sections 307, 353, 332, 186, 341, 506, 148, 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 27, 54-59 of the Arms Act against the 16 people, identified as Sandeep Singh, Ajay Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Pawan Kumar, Raj Singh, Joginder Singh, Balwinder Singh, Jhala Singh, Prince, Palwinder Singh, Balvir Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Gurnam Singh, Ajay Kumar, Gurnam Singh and Sandeep Singh. All accused are absconding.

Fazilka deputy commissioner Vineet Kumar issued directions on Monday, banning the use of drones within 4km of the Indo-Pak border.