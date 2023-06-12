Punjab: Gangster Goldy Brar’s accomplice, mastermind of dera follower’s murder held

An accomplice of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and the mastermind of the murder of Pardeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower, in Faridkot district in 2022 has been arrested. A CCTV grab of five of the six assailants firing at Pardeep Singh, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, at his shop on Hari Nau Road in Kotkapura town of Faridkot district in Punjab on November 10, 2022. (HT Photo)

Announcing the arrest, Punjab Police director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday that the gangster, Harpreet Singh, has been arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force.

“In a major breakthrough, the Anti Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) has arrested gangster Harpreet Singh, a close associate of fugitive gangster Goldy Brar and mastermind of the Pardeep Singh murder case of Kotkapura. On November 10, 2022, six gangsters had killed Pardeep Singh,” Yadav tweeted.

The Sirsa-based dera’s follower Pardeep Singh was an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case and was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10, 2022.

Canada-based gangster Brar had then claimed responsibility for the killing in a social media post.

Brar is also the main accused in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in May last year.