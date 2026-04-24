16 dairy units in Ludhiana lose power supply for dumping cow waste in Buddha Nullah

Cracking down dairy units that continue dumping cow dung in Buddha Nullah, the power corporation snapped power connection of 16 dairy units, the MC officials said during a review meeting on ‘Buddha Dariya Rejuvenation project’ on Thursday. It has been decided that the dairy owners will dump the cow dung in the carts which will then be taken away by the contractor. (HT File)

Rajya sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta reviewed the project during a meeting held at MC zone D office in Sarabha Nagar . During the meeting, the contractor hired for lifting cow dung from Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes was directed to hand over carts to the dairy owners for streamlined lifting of cow dung. It has been decided that the dairy owners will dump the cow dung in the carts which will then be taken away by the contractor.

Further, directions were issued to the concerned authorities to take strict action against the violators still dumping cow dung in the Buddha Nullah and lodging FIRs against the violators, if necessary. MC joint commissioner Vineet Kumar, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Bamby, joint commissioner Amanpreet Singh, assitant commissioner of police (ACP) Raj Kumar, chief engineer PPCB RK Ratra among other officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB), Soil Conservation were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Seechewal stated that, strict directions have been issued to the concerned authorities to ensure that cow dung does not get into the Buddha Nullah or sewage treatment plants (STPs) or effluent treatment plants (ETPs). The contractor assured that the delivery of 50 carts to the dairy owners would be done in a day, while the remaining carts would be handed over at the earliest.

He further said that, “We are not against any sector or industry, but no one can be allowed to dump cow dung or any untreated waste in the Buddha Nullah.” “The dairy owners and industrialists should also understand their responsibility and stop dumping waste in the Nullah. Combined efforts are required to rejuvenate the water body,” Seechewal added.

Earlier, he also conducted inspections at Haibowal and Tajpur road dairy complexes and issued necessary directions for regular lifting of cow dung.