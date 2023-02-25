16 months after Chandigarh fruit seller’s suicide, four booked for abetment

Nearly 16 months after a 50-year-old fruit seller ended his life, police book four persons for abetment based on the suicide note. Chandigarh police book four persons for abetment based on the suicide note nearly 16 months after a 50-year-old fruit seller ended his life. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accused have been identified as Mohmad Imram, Mohmad Dilsad, Mustakin Ahmad and Jenul, all residents of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26.

The body of the deceased, a resident of the Bapu Dham Colony, was found hanging at his house on November 8. The family had at the time handed over a handwritten note wherein the deceased had accused four people of harassing him to the police.

The 50-year-old had been found hanging by the deceased’s son. He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police were informed soon after the incident, following which they reached the deceased’s house.

Police had sent the suicide note to Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) for getting the handwriting examined. The note had named the four people working at the vegetable mandi who allegedly had been harassing the deceased. It also mentioned a video clip of the deceased crying.

The accused have been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 26 police station.