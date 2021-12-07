Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 16 more infected with dengue in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

16 more infected with dengue in Chandigarh tricity area

Sixteen fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, with Chandigarh reporting eight cases followed by five in Mohali and three in Panchkula. No death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions.
After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily due to a dip in temperature in Chandigarh tricity area. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily due to a dip in temperature in Chandigarh tricity area. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 02:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Sixteen fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, with Chandigarh reporting eight cases followed by five in Mohali and three in Panchkula. No death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions.

On Sunday, Mohali and Panchkula had not reported any fresh infection.

After a peak of dengue infections in October, the fresh cases are now ebbing daily due to a dip in temperature.

This year, Mohali has recorded 3,918 cases and 39 death. Chandigarh has recorded 1,563 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 905, with one death so far this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out