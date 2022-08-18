16 teams to compete in upcoming edition of JP Atray tournament
As many as 16 teams will compete in the upcoming 27th edition of All India JP Atray Memorial cricket tournament to be organised from September 22 to October 3, including defending champions Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association XI.
The tournament will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur; IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali; Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh; Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Sector 3 Panchkula; and GMSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh.
Other participating teams include Punjab Cricket Club, PCA Colts, Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association XI, Baroda, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, UT Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, CAG Delhi, Goa Cricket Association, JK Cricket Association, Delhi Capitals and others.
Sixteen teams will be divided into four pools and the tournament will be played on league-cum-knockout basis. The matches will be of 50 overs each side. After the league stage, the top-two teams of each group will play the quarterfinals. The winners will get a cash prize of ₹2 lakh and winners’ trophy while the runners-up will bag a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a trophy.
CUET chaos continues: Tests marred in centres
New Delhi: The first day of phase four of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was marred by technical glitches at several spots, prompting the National Testing Agency to cancel exams at 13 centres, mostly in the Capital, as troubles over the nationwide exam continued to give parents and students a harrowing time. According to NTA, exams for 8,693 affected candidates may now be held on August 25.
City group seeks Conservation Reserve tag for Aarey Colony
Mumbai: A public interest litigation by a city-based NGO, expected to be listed before the Bombay High Court soon, has sought to bring all of Aarey Colony under the purview of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972) by declaring it as a Conservation Reserve. Conservation Reserves are legally protected areas which act as buffer zones or migratory corridors between two ecologically separated wildlife habitats, to avoid fragmentation.
CERT-In issues advisory as Zoom update exposes Mac users to external attacks
Mumbai: While the auto update feature of any software is ideally supposed to secure it against threats, the last update by Zoom, a popular video-calling app, has ended up opening up millions of Mac users to external cyber-attacks due to two vulnerabilities in its operating system. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, the country's nodal agency for cybersecurity, also issued an advisory on Wednesday, warning Mac users of the two vulnerabilities.
BEST begins road-testing of shiny AC double-deckers
Mumbai: Mumbai's iconic double-decker bus will be seen in a new and modern avatar. Starting September, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport will introduce the first bus of its newly-acquired electric double-decker air conditioned fleet, even as the rest will hit the city's roads by mid-2023. Switch mobility—Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle arm — will supply 900 electric buses to BEST; half of them are scheduled to be delivered next year.
Chandigarh’s Kashvi bags team silver in Commonwealth Fencing Championship
Chandigarh girl Kashvi Garg bagged a team silver medal during the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in the junior epee event held in London, England. The Indian junior women epee fencing team comprised Kashvi Garg from Chandigarh, Taniksha Khatri from Haryana, Dyaneshwari Shinde from Maharashtra and Pragya Singh from Madhya Pradesh. India defeated New Zealand 45-40 in an interesting quarterfinal and then thrashed mighty Australia, 45-40 in the semi-final.
