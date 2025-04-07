16 teams to vie for top honours in Panchkula Golf League

As many as 16 teams and 224 players will compete in the first Panchkula Golf League (APGL) to be held at the Panchkula Golf Club from April 7 to 23. From left: Col AS Dhillon (retd), GM, Panchkula Golf Club, Vishal Dhall, MD, Aeroplaza, V S Kundu, chairman, organisation committee, Swadhin Patel, chief referee, and Digraj Singh, tournament director, briefing the media about Panchkula Golf League on Sunday. (HT)

It will be played in two stages, namely the round robin stage followed by the knockout stage, each with different scoring systems.

Each team comprises 14 members, including a lady golfer, one senior golfer above 70 years of age and players from different handicap categories.

The neighbouring Chandigarh Golf Club has organised three editions of their league in recent years.

Addressing a media conference in this regard, V S Kundu (IAS), chairman of the organising committee of the tournament said, “The organising committee has worked hard to get this league off the ground and we are confident that it will catalyse to enhance the playing standards and camaraderie within the members of Panchkula Golf Club, both of which are important to promote the sport in the club and the tricity.”

Col. AS Dhillon (retired), general manager of the club and secretary of the organising committee of the league, said, “A lot of effort has gone into getting the golf course and infrastructure in place for the three weeks ahead. The members are excited, and we have quality teams in place to execute it as well. Our members are in for a treat.”

Meanwhile, Digraj Singh, tournament director, said, “A unique scoring system has been devised under the guidance of the organising committee, and additionally, we bring the learnings from the various leagues that we have conducted. The format requires all players to contribute and give their 100,% and this is the best form of competition and the true test of team strength and synergy.”

Adding more the organisers informed, during stage one of the league, seven days of round robin play will be held, which means each team plays every other in the group. Eight matches are slated to be played every day. The knockout stage starts with the quarter-finals which will be held on April 18. The quarters will be followed by the semi-finals on April 20, and the grand finale on April 23 at Panchkula Golf Club.

The teams in Group A are - Highland Kings, ADS Falcons, Golfing Panthers, Aces by Vintage Buildtech, Fantastic Fours, Clubs on Flames, Sneakin Golfers, and Victory Waves.

In Group B, teams include Golfing Eagles, Par-Tee Crashers, Tee Titans, Green Warriors, Raging Bulls, Tee Birds, Shivalik Swingers and Hansa Legends.