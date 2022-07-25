16 years on, Punjab workers yet to receive unemployment allowance under MGNREGA
Even after 16 years of the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), not even a single worker received the unemployment allowance under the social security scheme in Punjab as the state government is yet to notify rules for it.
According to the section 7 (1) of MGNREGA, the state government has to pay unemployment allowance to MGNREGA workers if it failed to provide them work within the 15 days of their demand for work. The state government is required to prescribe the procedure for payment of allowance.
Besides, section 7 (5) of the act makes it mandatory to release the unemployment allowance to the beneficiaries within the 15 days of when they become eligible for the allowance.
“Despite such provisions of the Act, neither they are giving allowance nor notified rules for the release of it. They are depriving the poor from their social security provided under the Act,” said Rajkumar Kansuha, state president of the Democratic MGNREGA Front, which filed the RTI, seeking details of the unemployment allowance paid to the beneficiaries under the scheme in Punjab.
The Union ministry of rural development had also informed in the Lok Sabha on April 5 this year that the Punjab government has not notified rules for the payment of allowance. There are only 24 states/UTs that have notified the rules and Punjab is not one of them.
In its reply to the RTI, the state government acknowledged that hundreds of beneficiaries of 8 villages of Patiala district are eligible for the unemployment allowance.
“Earlier, the department was refusing to accept that there is any worker eligible for the allowance. Now, they cannot run as the department itself accepted in the reply to the RTI that there are hundreds of workers eligible for this benefit,” Kansuha said.
According to the RTI reply, the workers of 7 villages have got less days of work against their demands. These seven villages are Khuda Darapur, Qutbanpur, Bhima Kheri, Bujurg, Neihra, Thuha Pati and Bhore. Besides, the department has failed twice to provide work to the workers of Kansuha Khurd even for a single day.
The residents of Kansuha Khurd village had demanded work first on June 6 last year and then on September 7. However, they did not get any work, reveals the RTI.
Gurpreet Singh Khaira, director of the department, did not respond to repeated calls and messages.
When contacted, rural development and panchayat minister, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, said, “I have sought the file of the scheme from officials of the department and will look into it.”
-
Neeraj Chopra’s family celebrates his silver medal in Panipat village
It was a great Sunday for the family members and relatives of Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra as he bagged the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, US. There were celebrations at Khandra village in Haryana's Panipat district, where Neeraj lives with a joint family of 19 members. His Family members distributed “laddoos” to the guests. The women in the family, who were largely indoors, broke into dance.
-
Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from Sonepat
The special task force of the Haryana Police arrested a sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000, from Sonepat on Saturday night. The STF recovered two foreign-made pistols, and eight live cartridges from Praveen, alias PK of Jhajjar. Sonepat STF in-charge Sukhvinder Singh said Praveen had barged into a hospital at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar and attacked rival Neeraj Bawana gang's member Naveen, alias Bali.
-
Four Bishnoi gang members arrested with arms, ammunition in Ambala
The Ambala Police claims to have arrested four gangsters allegedly affiliated to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar syndicate with arms and ammunition on Saturday. They were identified as Shashank Pandey from Gorakhpur in UP, Sahil, alias Bagga, Ashwani, alias Manish and Bunty, all residents of Mahesh Nagar area of Ambala Cantonment. The Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang is behind the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
-
CBSE Class 10 topper from Haryana to get ₹20,000 per month: Khattar
Anjali, a student from Mahendragarh who has scored 100% marks in the CBSE Class 10 examination, will get Rs 20,000 financial help per month for two years, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced. Speaking with Anjali and her mother via a video call on Sunday, Khattar congratulated all the members of her family and assured them that every help will be extended to the girl student who aspires to become a doctor.
-
Bajwa accuses AAP govt of ignoring elected reps
Leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government for allegedly ignoring and sidelining elected representatives and promoting 'halka in-charges' in Gurdaspur. Bajwa further said that encouraged by this practice, the bureaucracy has also started ignoring the elected representatives.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics