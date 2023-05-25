Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / UPSC results: 16 from J&K among 933 successful candidates

UPSC results: 16 from J&K among 933 successful candidates

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 25, 2023 01:10 AM IST

16 youth from J&K have made it in the elite list of 933 candidates declared successful by the UPSC in their civil services exams

At least 16 youth from J&K- 13 from Jammu and three from Kashmir have made it in the elite list of 933 candidates declared successful by the union public service commission in their civil services exams. The results were declared on Tuesday.

Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Dooru in Anantnag secured the 7th rank. (HT Photo)
Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Dooru in Anantnag secured the 7th rank. (HT Photo)

They are Waseem Ahmad Bhat from Dooru in Anantnag (7th rank), Parsanjeet Kour from Poonch (11th), Nittin Singh from Kathua (32nd), Naved Ashan Bhat from Sopore (84th), Ambika Raina (164th ), Namneet Singh from R S Pura (191st), Manan Bhat of Soura in Srinagar (231st ), Arjun Gupta from Trikuta Nagar Jammu (228th), Manil Bejotra from Bishnah in Jammu (314th ), Mohammad Irfan from in Jammu (476th ), Dwarka Gaadhi from Bishnah in Jammu (505th), Anjeet Singh of Bhalesa in Doda (565th ), Abhinandan Singh from Nardi Bala, Akhnoor (749th), Nivranshu Hans (811th), Dr Iram Choudhary from Rajouri (852nd) and Aadesh Basnotra (888th).

