166 faculty positions vacant: High court seeks report from PGIMER director

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) has sought a status report from director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), on the steps being taken to fill vacant posts at the institute. "The director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, shall take active steps to start filling up the posts at the earliest," the bench of justice GS Sandhawalia and justice Lapita Banerji directed whiile seeking the affidavit by January 6.

The court was hearing a suo motu plea initiated by the HC following reports of patients’ rush reported that year in January 2019. In this petition, the HC had also asked the PGIMER to devise a mechanism so that patients don’t have to stand in queues for long, which the institute has so far failed to effectively deal with.

The bench, presided over by justice Sandhawalia, observed that as per an October 2019 report submitted by the PGIMER, 117 posts were lying vacant. “It has now been pointed out that more posts have fallen vacant and at present, out of the 732 posts, only 566 faculty posts are filled up and, therefore, 166 posts still remain vacant. The sole purpose as such of the present litigation is to ensure that all the posts are filled up to improve the efficiency of the teaching faculty,” the bench observed, seeking a report from the director, PGIMER.